SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking for help to find a missing teenager who was last seen on Saturday, February 11.

Police say Rayne Jennessee, a 13-year-old girl, left home over the weekend. She is 5’4″ tall and may have been wearing a black sweatshirt.

If you see her or know her location, you are asked to call police.