SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for a man who fired a gun at bar security Sunday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the northwest part of the city near the intersection of West Madison Street and Garfield Avenue.

Investigators say the altercation started when security removed the suspect from the bar.

Once the man was kicked out, he pulled a gun from a vehicle and began firing at the bouncer.

The suspect tried to drive away, but hit a parked vehicle. He then fired at bar security again and security fired back at the man. The man then ran away from the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

If you have information on the incident, you’re asked to call Sioux Falls Police.