Police looking for man who attempted to hug woman at Falls Park

Sioux Falls police say a woman made a good call when she dialed 911 last night from Falls Park.

The woman was sitting on a bench around ten o’clock when a stranger sat down and started talking to her. The man then leaned in and tried to hug the woman. She told him that was inappropriate, walked away and called police with the man following behind.

“It’s a little disconcerting when a stranger sits down next to you and then decides to hug you. So getting out of that area, calling police, that’s the best thing that you can do.” Officer Sam Clemens says.

Police did not find the man and they haven’t heard of any similar incidents. The person was described as a black man, 40 to 45 years old, 5’11” tall with a beard and dark clothing.