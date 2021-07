SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are looking for a man that exposed himself to a woman.

Sioux Falls Police say the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Yankton Trail Park.

Sioux Falls Police posted this video of the man on their Twitter account Tuesday afternoon:

This man exposed himself to a woman while at Yankton Trail Park on Sunday afternoon. If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 or use the Crime Stoppers P3 app. /713 pic.twitter.com/DTFzEYq2oe — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) July 27, 2021

You’re asked to call police if you know anything about this incident.