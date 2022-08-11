HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Huron are asking for the public’s help in finding those who drove on a golf course Wednesday morning.

The Huron Police Department posted a video of the incident to its Facebook page. Police say a vehicle drove onto the Broadland Creek Golf Course around 2 a.m. Wednesday. They believe it was a compact pickup.

Officials say the vehicle caused significant damage to the fairways and greens. At one point, the vehicle drove into a sand bunker, possibly causing front-end damage.

If you have any information about the incident or about who was inside the vehicle at the time, you are asked to call Huron Police at 605-353-8550.