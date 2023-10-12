SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is behind bars as police look for three others involved in an assault.

A little after 11 p.m., police say a 20-year-old man was riding a bike in western Sioux Falls.

He noticed a car following him, at some point the car stopped and four men got out and attacked him.

The victim tried fighting back and pulled out a knife. Police say one person was cut and the four men took off.

“The kinda made a comment that they’d come back with a gun. And then a short time later that same car came back and the victim heard several gunshots,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

The victim was able to get to a safe place and call police.

As officers were investigating they got a report of someone at a hospital with stab wounds.

28-year-old Joel Guerrero was arrested for aggravated assault.

Police are still looking for the other men involved and say the victim doesn’t know why they attacked him.