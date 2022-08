RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is looking for three suspects in a double homicide that happened over the weekend.

The shooting occurred on Wood Avenue in North Rapid City.

The police department with help from the city/county special response team was able to arrest several people with warrants.

But law enforcement is still looking for the suspects.

If you know any information on the shooting suspects, call the police or leave an anonymous tip.