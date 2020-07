SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a robbery early Tuesday morning at the Easy Dough Casino.

Police say around 7:20 a.m., two men went into the casino where one clerk was working at the time.

One of them had a gun. They demanded cash and left.

The police describe the men as Black and around six feet tall, wearing dark clothing. Authorities are looking at surveillance video as part of the investigation.