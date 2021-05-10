Police: Iowa man facing charges after robbing Sioux Falls bank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Iowa man is in the Minnehaha County jail Monday night, accused of robbing a bank.

Police say Saturday morning a man walked into the Wells Fargo near Cliff Avenue and Rice Street.

He handed a note to the teller saying he wanted cash. Police say he didn’t show a gun, but the teller thought he might have been armed.

When the man got the cash he walked out of the bank. A short time later police located the man walking near Falls Park.

40-year-old Phillip Hanten of Johnston, Iowa was arrested and charged with robbery. Police say he did not have a gun.

