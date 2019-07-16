UPDATE: Police investigating stolen truck, hit-and-run

UPDATED 1:27 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run.

Authorities say officers stopped a stolen truck in a parking lot on Dakota Avenue and ordered the people in the truck to get out. The people refused and fled the parking lot, hitting a car parked in front of it. The car was pushed into an apartment building while the truck fled. Officers chased the truck for a short while but the driver didn’t pull over.

The truck was then spotted at 56th Street and Cliff Avenue. Detectives and following leads to figure out who stole the truck.

An investigation is on-going.

10:13 a.m.

Sioux Falls police are involved in a chase near Cliff Avenue and 57th Street.

