Police investigating whether overnight crimes are connected

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to figure out if a shoplifting and robbery are connected.

The shoplifting happened just before midnight at the Shop N Cart at 6th Street and West Avenue. Officers say a juvenile showed a knife and grabbed a bottle of alcohol.

Thirty minutes later, someone robbed the Shop N Cart along the 1000 block of North Minnesota Avenue. In that case as well, the suspect was armed with a knife and took some alcohol.

“When the suspect entered, he had a knife with him and he basically went right at the clerk who was behind the counter, swung the knife, there was kind of a little bit of struggle, but the clerk was struck in the hand and then the torso,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says police have received several tips about the shoplifting and robbery.