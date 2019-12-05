Police investigating Wednesday night shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting in an alley Wednesday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the east alley of the 500 block of West 1st Street. Police found five gun shell casings and a car that was shot.

Police said two people were trying to buy some marijuana. The suspect pulled out a gun, stole the marijuana and some money before leaving.

The two victims, who didn’t contact police, were in a car and when they drove away, the victim ended up shooting the car.

There were no injuries.

Police have some information on the suspects and continue to investigate.