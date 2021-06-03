Police investigating two separate reports of gunshots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots fired outside two Sioux Falls homes early Thursday morning, with bullets hitting one house several times.

The first report came in just before 2 a.m. in the Axtell Park neighborhood. Police say 6 people were inside the home when they heard several gunshots.

“They ended up basically ducking and taking cover. The house was hit four times, and there was something outside that may have been hit, like a wall or something like that,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say a couple of bullets went through a window, but no one was hurt.

The second report came in around 6:30 a few blocks east near 11th and Summit Avenue.

Police say around 4 gunshots were heard and officers found a couple of shell casings.

A fence was damaged but police believe a house was the target. No arrests have been made in either case.