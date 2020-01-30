1  of  8
Police investigating truck robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a truck robbery. 

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone stole a truck near West 33rd Street and south Duluth Avenue. 

When officers arrived on scene they were able to find the victim of the robbery who they say had minor injuries.

Our news crew was there and got video of the truck after it was found crashed in the area of West 27th Street and Norton Avenue. 

Authorities said two people were arrested in connection with the robbery. 

The robbery is still under investigation.

