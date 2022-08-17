SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A social media sale gone sour has two people without their merchandise or their phones.

Yesterday afternoon a couple men arranged to meet with two others to sell a pair of shoes. After meeting in a parking lot of an apartment complex, the sellers were robbed at gunpoint.

Police say there were no injuries and no arrests have been made.

Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police urges people to be safe when making deals online.

“Almost all of these its random places, I’d say most commonly apartment parking lots where people are meeting,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The Sioux Falls police department has an area set up at the police station where safe exchanges can take place.

The designated area can be used at any time, day or night.