SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for a 17-year-old who shot a man in the leg.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday near 14th and Duluth.

Police say a 25-year-old man went up to a car with two people he knew inside and tried to cut one of them with a knife.

That’s when a 17-year-old got out of the car and allegedly shot the man in the leg.

Police say they’ve identified the two teenagers who were in the car, but haven’t been able to find them yet.