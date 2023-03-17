SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An assault involving a shovel and machete sent a man to the hospital.

It happened at a trailer court just off Western Avenue and Interstate 229, in Sioux Falls.

Luis Carrillo Diaz

Police say the victim was outside when a man and woman left his neighbor’s home.

The man bit the victim’s finger, causing serious injuries. The woman reportedly attacked him with a shovel. The pair took off and that’s when police say his neighbor came outside with a machete and allegedly threatened to go get a gun.

Authorities arrested 51-year-old Luis Carrillo Diaz, but are still looking for the man and woman who started the fight.