SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating gunshots outside an apartment near 41st and Marion Road.

The call came in around 9:15 a.m. Friday. Police are still trying to figure out what happened but several shell casings were found outside. Right now no injuries have been reported.

Police say when the gunshots call came in a shelter in place was issued for a short time at Roosevelt High School, JFK elementary and Oscar Howe elementary as a precaution.