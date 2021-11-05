Police investigating shots fired in Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating after gun shots were fired in an eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday night in the area of east 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue. People in the area reported hearing at least 5 shots. Witnesses also told police they saw a man running from the area.

“It’s too early in the investigation to say exactly what happened. but we do know shots were fired in that area, a couple vehicles were struck, we don’t have any victims at this point,” Sgt. Rob Forster said.

Police are still trying to figure out if a building in the area was also hit. If you saw anything or have information about the shots fired, you can call police or leave an anonymous tip through crime stoppers.