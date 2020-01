SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting at the Prairie Winds Apartments in western Sioux Falls.

Photos sent to KELOLAND News show multiple bullet holes in a van parked in the apartment complex parking lot. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

At Tuesday’s police briefing, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident is being investigated as a weapons violation. Clemens also said several windows were shot.