Police investigating shooting in Sioux Falls

Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at about 3:15 p.m. in the 500 block of North Starlight Place.

Details are limited, but authorities say four people entered a home and one person was shot by an individual who was in the home. One of the four people who entered the home had a handgun police say. Police said two people were inside the trailer home.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a red car was reported at the incident and a vehicle matching that description was reported to have dropped a person with a gunshot wound at a hospital. Police are still looking for the car.

This is a developing story.