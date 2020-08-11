Police investigating shooting in Sioux Falls

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at about 3:15 p.m. in the 500 block of North Starlight Place.

Details are limited, but authorities say four people entered a home and one person was shot by an individual who was in the home. One of the four people who entered the home had a handgun police say. Police said two people were inside the trailer home.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a red car was reported at the incident and a vehicle matching that description was reported to have dropped a person with a gunshot wound at a hospital. Police are still looking for the car.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests