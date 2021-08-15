Police investigating shooting in north Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after an early morning fight led to gunfire.

Police responded to the call of a fight in the parking lot of a business near Benson Road and Cliff Avenue just after 1:30 this morning. Police found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

Police say no one was struck by the gunfire. But one person had minor injuries from the fight. There are no arrests yet.

We expect to learn more information about the investigation at Monday morning’s briefing by Sioux Falls police.