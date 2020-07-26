UPDATE: Police investigating deadly shooting in central Sioux Falls, suspects at large

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

A report of gunshots in the area of Austin Street and Cliff Avenue came in just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for two people of interest in the homicide: 22-year-old Skyler Summer Jorgensen and 24-year-old Rashaun Romainedennis Guest.

Officials say the two are considered armed, dangerous and should not be approached. If anyone has any information, contact Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be available at the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

