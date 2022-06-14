SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are also investigating a shooting on the northeast side of town.

Someone shot a 19-year-old man in the chest Monday night at an apartment near Meldrum Park.

“Because the gun was involved and we figured out where it took place the SWAT team was called in, there was actually just a search warrant that was done, and so just for precautionary reasons they were brought in,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Tonight police are still looking for the shooter. The victim is expected to survive.