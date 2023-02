SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls, police are investigating a robbery from Sunday evening.

Police say a man was sitting outside his home when a couple of men drove up and asked for some money. The victim said he didn’t have any and the two suspects punched and kicked him until he lost consciousness.

Officers say when the victim came to he was in a different part of the trailer park and his cell phone was missing. He did not have any serious injuries.