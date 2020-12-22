Police investigating robbery that early Monday morning in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a stolen safe.

Investigators say a man and woman went into a North Cliff Avenue business early yesterday morning. Police say the crime didn’t go exactly as planned.

“Two subjects had entered the business and attempted to break into a safe. When they were unable to get into the safe they ended up taking the safe and removing it from the business,” Sgt. Sean Kooistra with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say there was some cash in the safe. The man and woman were wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts. The man’s hoodie said “Menards” on the front.