UPDATE: No suspects in Leaders Park robbery

UPDATED 11:14 a.m. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are still investigating a robbery and possible gunshots at Leaders Park from Tuesday evening.

Police say a 30-year-old man was trying to sell something online and met with a group of four people at Leaders Park. One person took the property from the man and ran away. The victim tried chasing after the man but stopped when he thought he heard gunshots.

Other witnesses have claimed to have hear gunshots in the area. Police have been unable to confirm the gunshots, but didn’t rule it out.

There are no leads on possible suspects. Police encourage people meeting and selling items online should consider using the public space in front of the Law Enforcement Center so surveillance video can capture the transaction.

5:55 a.m.: Sioux Falls police are investigating a report of a robbery and gunshots at a park in the northeast part of the city.

It happened Tuesday night at Leaders Park. When officers arrived, a man told them he was robbed. The victim also told police when he tried to run after the suspects, he heard gunshots.

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Police closed off Leaders Park during their investigation.

Officers expect to release an update on the case during Wednesday morning’s police briefing.

