RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening.

Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City.

They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun and robbed the buyer. The seller was not injured.

Officers describe the suspect as a skinny Native American male in his early 20s, wearing a pink hoodie, black hat and dark pants