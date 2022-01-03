Police investigating report of gunshots that damaged a house and vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to figure out who fired a gun in a neighborhood on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to central Sioux Falls just before 11 p.m. on Friday for reports of gunshots.

Investigators say the bullets hit a house and two vehicles.

“So this is more of a plea that if anyone in the community has any information about the party or party-goers, the shooter, anything like that, that they contact Crime Stoppers at 367-7007,” Sgt. Paul Creviston with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Authorities say they have not received any reports of injuries due to the shooting.