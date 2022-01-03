Police investigating report of gunshots that damaged a house and vehicles

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to figure out who fired a gun in a neighborhood on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to central Sioux Falls just before 11 p.m. on Friday for reports of gunshots.
Investigators say the bullets hit a house and two vehicles.

“So this is more of a plea that if anyone in the community has any information about the party or party-goers, the shooter, anything like that, that they contact Crime Stoppers at 367-7007,” Sgt. Paul Creviston with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Authorities say they have not received any reports of injuries due to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 