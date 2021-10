SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a robbery where a puppy was stolen.

Police say just before noon on Monday, the victim was walking with the puppy when two guys approached him and said he owed them money.

The victim said he didn’t have any money. That’s when police say one of the men took the puppy and left.

The victim told officers he has an idea of who the men are.

Police also trying to figure out if the puppy actually belonged to the victim.