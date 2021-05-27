Police investigating possible connection between arrest and hit-and-run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are still working to see if there is a link between a man arrested yesterday on drug and assault charges and a hit and run that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital last Friday.
The accident put the SUV Jordan Pingrey was driving on its top. The Sioux Falls woman is 38 weeks pregnant.
Police arrested a man on outstanding warrants for DWI and assault; police found a small amount of meth in his car.
Detectives are trying to determine if his red car is the same one involved in the hit and run, and say it is too early to call him a suspect.
