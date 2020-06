SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a vehicle vs. man crash in the 600 block of North Cliff Avenue.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, a man was crossing Cliff Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle that was northbound. There’s no word on how serious the injuries to the man were.

Cliff Avenue was closed for a period of time so authorities could investigate but it has reopened.

The investigation is on-going.