SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minor injuries were reported after a shooting at a Sioux Falls bowling alley early Monday morning.

Police were called to Eastway Bowl along East 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. for gunfire.

Officials say one person has minor injuries and there is damage to the building.

Investigators with the Sioux Falls Police Department are still looking into what happened.

We expect to learn more details at police briefing at 10:30 a.m.