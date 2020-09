SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an overnight robbery in eastern Sioux Falls.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Get N Go on North Cliff Avenue for reports of a robbery. Police say the suspect entered the business, demanded money and showed a gun.

Once the suspect had the money, he ran from the store.

He is described as a white man wearing a dark green sweatshirt, jeans, white hat and a black mask.

The investigation is on-going.