SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating two overdose calls yesterday at Roosevelt High School.

Investigators say one boy initially said he ate a brownie laced with something, but it turns out he was trying to cover up for what actually happened.

Police tell KELOLAND News the cases are unrelated, but couldn’t go into much detail because the investigations involve juveniles.

We have reached out to the Sioux Falls School District about the incidents and were referred to police for information. Both students who overdosed have survived.