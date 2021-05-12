Police investigating multiple burglaries in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre Police Department is investigating a significant increase in burglaries involving cars.

Investigators have seen cars taken from sheds, garages and homes in all parts of the city. However, the thing the thefts have in common is unlocked doors. Detectives say locking doors in garages also goes a long way of cutting down on burglaries.

Police say if you believe you’ve been a victim, try not to disturb the scene so that any evidence can be preserved and to contact police.