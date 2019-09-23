Police investigating multiple broken windows in eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a rash of vandalism in one eastern Sioux Falls neighborhood.

According to police, six different reports of vandalism came in the neighborhood of East 15th Street and Gordon Drive, which just west of the Walmart on Arrowhead Parkway.

Map of East 15th Street and Gordon Drive neighborhood.

Most of the reports were for broken house windows. Police believe someone was throwing rocks or chunks of concrete to break them. One witness saw four teens walking around the area at that time and police believe they may be related to the incident but are still investigating.

A few tires were also slashed in the area.