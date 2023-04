SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a weekend motorcycle crash that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of 18th Street and West Equestrian Place, on the city’s west side.

Investigators say the motorcyclist swerved to avoid another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

It’s unclear whether the two vehicles collided. The biker has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.