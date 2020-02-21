Police investigating morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls police are searching for the people involved in an early Thursday morning shooting on the west side of the city that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say two men and a woman went into a trailer house along the 700 block of Regal Place this morning and, at some point, shot a 27-year-old man with a rifle.

“The victim was struck in the arm and lower backside of his torso,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say witnesses told them the three people left in a light-colored pickup.

“The victim and another friend left and then they drove to the hospital. It sounds like the victim was taken into surgery right away,” Clemens said.

The victim’s injuries are considered non life-threatening.

“The main thing is that they did know each other, this didn’t seem to be any type of random event. We’re not sure if they were invited over or showed up, but things seemed to be going fine up until the shooting took place,” Clemens said.

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything in the area this morning to come forward.

“No piece of information is too small. If anybody knows anything, if you hear anything, we’d like them to call Crime Stoppers. The nice thing is you can remain completely anonymous so you don’t have to worry about your name getting out there. What we’re looking for is to just get as much information as possible,” Clemens said.

Police say they still have quite a few questions about the shooting and are working to find the names of the three involved.