Police investigating masked robbery at Dollar General

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an overnight robbery.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a Dollar General on West 12th Street. A man reportedly entered the store wearing a mask and threatened employees with a weapon while demanding money.

After getting an unknown amount of cash the man ran from the building. He is described as a 30-year-old, 5-foot-7 Native American man, and is wearing all black clothing. Police are still investigating.

There were no injuries.

We hope to learn more information at Friday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m.