Gator, other farm machinery stolen from Mitchell businesses

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell are trying to find the people responsible for recent thefts in the city.

According to authorities, three farm machines were taken from two businesses this week.

Police say a John Deere Gator and utility tractor were taken from C&B Operations between 6 and 10 p.m. on Saturday. The tractor was later found in a nearby field.

A skid loader was taken from Scott Supply a short time later. Police say that was also found nearby.

As of Tuesday, the Gator hasn’t been found yet.

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to call Mitchell Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700.