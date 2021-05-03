Police investigating how grass fire started near Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to figure how a grass fire sparked near the Empire Mall this weekend

Crews were called to the intersection of 49th Street and Solberg Avenue Saturday afternoon. Authorities believe the fire burned two to three acres before crews put it out.

“Initially when they saw the fire start, they saw what they thought was a couple of teens. They were driving and when people turned around again the teens were gone,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens says with the high winds this weekend, the fire spread quickly in the grassy area.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call police.