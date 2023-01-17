SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street.

Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building.

One bullet was reported to have gone through an apartment and several bullets had damaged the wall of the building.

There were six people inside the apartment at the time, but police say no one was injured.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is still investigating.