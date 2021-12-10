Man shot in abdomen found in yard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a shooting of man found in central Sioux Falls Friday morning. 

Sam Clemens, a spokesman for the Sioux Falls Police Department, said police responded to a call at 7:45 a.m. in the area of 13th Street and Western Avenue. 

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man was found laying in a yard. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Clemens says not a lot of information is available, but officials believe the victim is a man in his mid-20s.

