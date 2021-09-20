Police investigating fight between teens at downtown Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an assault at a bar in downtown Sioux Falls, where several teens were hurt.

Police say it happened around 1:15 Sunday morning at a bar near 10th and Dakota in downtown Sioux Falls.

A 15 and 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were inside when a fight started between two other people.

Police say one of them pulled out a gun and starting hitting the teens.

Police say one teen had to have stitches and another has a broken bone after getting hit in the face.

All three were from Minnesota.

Police say along with looking for the suspect, they’re also trying to figure out why the teens were in the bar.