SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on the southwest side of Sioux Falls early Monday morning.

According to officials, police were called to South Valley View Road just after 12 a.m. after a vehicle collided with a parked car. The driver, a 50-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sioux Falls police are investigating the cause of the crash.