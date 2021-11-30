UPDATE: Father wanted in connection with death of baby boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is wanted for murdering his infant son.

Court documents say the baby was just eight weeks old.

Officers were called to an apartment in the northern part of the city this weekend for a child who was not breathing.

Investigators obtained surveillance video. They were able to hear crying and loud thuds coming from inside the apartment.

Dylan Castimore, 22, called 911 late Saturday morning. He told the dispatcher the baby wasn’t moving and was coughing up blood.

The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for more updates.