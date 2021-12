SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a death from a car fire in central Sioux Falls early Thursday morning.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said the fire happened on the 100 block of Indiana Avenue at 4:45 a.m.

Police Sgt. John Spaeth said after the fire was extinguished, a male body was discovered.

The reason for the fire is unknown and police are investigating the death.

Spaeth said there were no more details about the death.