Police Investigating Death At Sioux Falls Park

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 06:16 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 06:16 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls Police are trying to figure out how a man died at a park over the weekend.

Park employees found the man outside one of the restrooms at Frank Olson Park Saturday morning.

Investigators are waiting on an autopsy, however they do not believe his death is suspicious.
 

