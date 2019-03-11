Police Investigating Death At Sioux Falls Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls Police are trying to figure out how a man died at a park over the weekend.
Park employees found the man outside one of the restrooms at Frank Olson Park Saturday morning.
Investigators are waiting on an autopsy, however they do not believe his death is suspicious.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
