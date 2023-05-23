UPDATED at 2:34 p.m.

Yankton Police say Lund has been located.

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman died from an assault in Yankton.

Yankton police say they responded to an assault on Monday in the 700 block of Walnut. On scene, police found a woman who was seriously injured. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from injuries sustained in the assault.

During the police investigation, Adrian Vaughn Lund was identified as a person of interest. Attempts were made to locate Lund but were unsuccessful.

Authorities say Lund has tattoos on his right hand, both arms have tattoo sleeves and he has a tattoo on his left ankle. He’s approximately 6 feet tall, with black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 165 pounds and may be armed.

You’re asked to call police if you know about Lund’s whereabouts.